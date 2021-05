Muncy went 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI in Saturday's 7-0 victory over Miami.

All three of Muncy's hits were singles, and his base knock in the fifth inning brought home the Dodgers' third run of the game. The first baseman has been red hot of late, registering three straight multi-hit contests. Over his past four games, Muncy has gone a collective 8-for-14 with three homers, seven RBI and six runs. He has brought his season average up over 40 points to .261 with the productive stretch.