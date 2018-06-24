Dodgers' Max Muncy: Connects for 14th homer
Muncy went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's win over the Mets.
Muncy was just 2-for-his-last-18 coming into Saturday, so it was nice to see him touch them all against one of the game's best starting pitchers in Jacob deGrom. His .982 OPS in 53 games is hard to fathom for a player who had just a .565 mark in 2016 and did not even play in the majors last year, but the batted-ball numbers suggest what he's doing is pretty real. Muncy is locked into a near-everyday role at first base and he continues to bat second against right-handers.
