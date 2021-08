Muncy went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, walk and HBP in a 2-1 win against the Pirates on Monday.

Muncy was responsible for three of Los Angeles' nine baserunners, walking in the fourth, getting hit in the sixth, and launching the go-ahead home run in the eighth. The slugging infielder now has four long balls in his last seven games after going 13 games without leaving the yard.