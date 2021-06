Muncy (ankle) is considered day-to-day following his early exit from Friday's win over Atlanta, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Manager Dave Roberts said after Friday's contest that Muncy "felt something not right" with his right ankle, and the infielder will be reevaluated Saturday to determine the extent of the issue. If the 30-year-old misses additional time, Albert Pujols could step in at first base.