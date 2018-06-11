Muncy went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks, a solo home run and two RBI in the Dodgers' 7-2 victory over the Braves on Sunday.

Muncy continued his recent barrage of long balls with a fifth-inning solo blast off Sean Newcomb, giving him three homers in his last three games, and five in his last eight. The recent surge has pushed his slash line up to .259/.374/.569 through 116 at-bats, so the Dodgers pretty much have to keep his bat in the lineup for however long he continues to rake like this.