Dodgers' Max Muncy: Continues homer binge
Muncy went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks, a solo home run and two RBI in the Dodgers' 7-2 victory over the Braves on Sunday.
Muncy continued his recent barrage of long balls with a fifth-inning solo blast off Sean Newcomb, giving him three homers in his last three games, and five in his last eight. The recent surge has pushed his slash line up to .259/.374/.569 through 116 at-bats, so the Dodgers pretty much have to keep his bat in the lineup for however long he continues to rake like this.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...