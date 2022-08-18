Muncy went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Milwaukee.
Offense was hard to come by in the contest, and Muncy provided what turned out to be the winning run when he launched a solo shot to right field in the seventh inning. The long ball was the sixth in August for the veteran and accounted for his 13th RBI through 13 games . After struggling through the first four months of the campaign, Muncy has caught fire in August, adding to the homer and RBI totals with a .340/.415/.830 slash line.