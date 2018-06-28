Dodgers' Max Muncy: Continues power binge
Muncy went 1-for-4 with his 16th home run of the season in Wednesday's 7-5 win over the Cubs.
Muncy has homered in three of his last five games, lifting his slugging percentage to .706 in the month of June. The 27-year-old has played his way into an everyday role with the Dodgers, making most of his starts at first, but also seeing the occasional start at second and third base. Two of his four starts at the keystone have come over the last four contests, a situation that could persist if manager Dave Roberts elects to play him over Logan Forsythe against righties in an effort to keep the red-hot Joc Pederson in the lineup. Muncy is already a strong asset at first base, but his value would tick up even higher if he were to gain eligibility at second base depending on league settings.
