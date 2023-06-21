Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters before Tuesday's game versus the Angels that Muncy (hamstring) has a chance to return off the injured list over the weekend, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Roberts said that Muncy's left hamstring was "responding" and the infielder was able to run the bases and take grounders before Tuesday's game. The infielder is eligible to come off the injured list Friday, and while there's no lock that occurs, it does appear that he'll be back line the lineup for the Dodgers without needing a rehab stint as long as he continues to make positive progress.