Manager Dave Roberts announced Saturday that X-rays on Muncy's sprained right ankle came back negative and that the infielder could be available to pinch hit Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletica reports.

Muncy was diagnosed with a mild ankle sprain earlier Saturday, and Roberts' update confirms that the injury is no more than that. It doesn't look like the slugger will be in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against Atlanta, but he may have a chance to come off the bench.