Muncy could miss time during the Dodgers' upcoming seven-game week with his wife expecting to give birth to the couple's child within the next few days, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Manager Dave Roberts wouldn't say for certain whether Muncy will be placed on the paternity list, as his decision to leave the team could hinge on when his wife goes into labor. Regardless, the Dodgers are preparing for Muncy's potential absence by including Triple-A Oklahoma City outfielder Zach Reks on their taxi squad in the event the team needs a replacement for Muncy on the active roster. Muncy went 0-for-5 with a strikeout in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Rockies, dropping his season-long slash line to .273/.412/.568.