Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Muncy (knee) could return from the 10-day injured list as soon as Monday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Muncy is in the midst of a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City and has gone 3-for-12 with a walk, a run and an RBI over four games. After manning third base in the first four games, Muncy is scheduled to serve as Oklahoma City's designated hitter Sunday, and the Dodgers will reassess him after the contest before determining whether he's ready to come off the IL. Once he's reinstated, Muncy should displace rookie Alex Freeland as the Dodgers' everyday third baseman.