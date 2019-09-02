Dodgers' Max Muncy: Could return next week

Manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Muncy (wrist) is a candidate to return next week, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Muncy has been sidelined since Aug. 28 with a small fracture in his right wrist, though he's hoping to resume swinging Monday. In the meantime, look for Gavin Lux to continue to fill in at the keystone while Muncy is sidelined.