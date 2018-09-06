Dodgers' Max Muncy: Cracks 32nd homer
Muncy went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Mets.
He effectively has Justin Turner to thank for his 32nd homer of the year. Zack Wheeler was in complete control for the Mets until being struck by Turner's comebacker in the fourth inning, and three pitches later Muncy took the right-hander deep. The breakout star's batting average continues to fall, as he's gone 6-for-28 (.214) over his last 13 games, but four of those hits left the yard.
