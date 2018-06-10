Muncy went 1-for-1 with a solo home run and three walks in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Braves.

Muncy has been red-hot at the plate of late, developing a modest six-game hit streak with four homers and seven RBI. The 27-year-old has been starting at the hot corner over the past couple of contests, but he should stick in the starting lineup even with Justin Turner (wrist) expected to return Sunday. A lineup configuration where Muncy moves back to first base and Cody Bellinger slots in at center against right-handed starters is the likely scenario. The slugger is slashing .268/.385/.593 over 148 plate appearances with the Dodgers this year, making him a viable power option in almost any format.