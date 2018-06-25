Dodgers' Max Muncy: Cranks homer No. 15
Muncy started at third base and went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-7 victory over the Mets.
Muncy's blast accounted for one of the club's whopping seven long balls Sunday. It was the slugger's second homer in as many days, and he now owns 15 through 54 games after hitting just five in 96 games prior to joining the Dodgers this year. Muncy has been a revelation at the plate for his club, as well as his fantasy owners this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...