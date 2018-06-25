Muncy started at third base and went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-7 victory over the Mets.

Muncy's blast accounted for one of the club's whopping seven long balls Sunday. It was the slugger's second homer in as many days, and he now owns 15 through 54 games after hitting just five in 96 games prior to joining the Dodgers this year. Muncy has been a revelation at the plate for his club, as well as his fantasy owners this season.