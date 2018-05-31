Dodgers' Max Muncy: Cranks seventh homer
Muncy went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Phillies.
Muncy belted his fifth homer and 15th RBI in May, posting an impressive .576 slugging percentage in 24 games this month. The 27-year-old has played his way into a regular role against righties, starting 10 of the Dodgers' last 12 contests. With Cody Bellinger seeing the majority of his starts in center field these days, it appears that only a sustained cold streak would pry the starting first base job away from Muncy.
