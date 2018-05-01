Muncy went 1-for-4 with his second home run of the season in Monday's 8-5 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Muncy should see regular at-bats at the hot corner against righties until either Logan Forsythe (shoulder) or Justin Turner (wrist) return, with Enrique Hernandez being needed in the outfield following Corey Seager's (elbow) placement on the disabled list. The 27-year-old hasn't been able to replicate last year's success with Triple-A Oklahoma (.309/.414/.563), but he could be a short-term source of power in deeper formats with three of his six hits this season going for extra bases.