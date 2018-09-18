Muncy went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks and a three-run home run in Monday's 8-2 victory over the Rockies.

Muncy's storybook season continued with his 33rd homer, which is either tied for or leading all qualified players at both first and second base. The 28-year-old is still sitting occasionally against southpaws, but there is no reason that fantasy owners at any level shouldn't continue riding his power surge through the finish line.

