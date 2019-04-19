Muncy went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double and a walk in Thursday's win over Milwaukee.

Muncy launched a two-run blast to left center in the sixth inning to give the Dodgers a 3-0 cushion, and that's all the offense they'd need to secure the victory. The 28-year-old continues to play up to expectations, and he's now batting .270 with five homers and 14 RBI over 20 games this season.

