Dodgers' Max Muncy: Day off Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Muncy is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners.
Muncy finds himself on the bench for the first time this season as the Dodgers go with a very righty-heavy setup against southpaw Justus Sheffield. Edwin Rios will play first base in his absence.
