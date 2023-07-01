Muncy will be on the bench for Saturday's game against the Royals.

Since returning from a hamstring injury Tuesday, Muncy has started against three righties while sitting against two lefties, including Saturday's starter Daniel Lynch. That's likely due more to the Dodgers' desire to ease him back into a full workload than a decision to shift him into a platoon role, though his .141/.253/.375 line against lefties this season doesn't make a great case for him to face many southpaws. Yonny Hernandez will handle the hot corner Saturday.