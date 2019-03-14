Muncy was scratched from Thursday's lineup against the Reds with forearm irritation and is considered day-to-day, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.

The Dodgers have a split-squad Thursday, so it remains to be seen who will slot into the lineup at Camelback Ranch. The team was quick to say he is day-to-day, so hopefully this will not affect his status for Opening Day.

