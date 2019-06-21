Dodgers' Max Muncy: Dealing with bruised ankle

Muncy was diagnosed with a bruised ankle after X-rays came back negative Thursday, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.

Muncy fouled a ball off his ankle during the sixth inning and exited the game a couple frames later. The 28-year-old appears to have avoided a serious injury and should be considered day-to-day.

