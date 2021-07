Muncy was removed from Tuesday's game against the Giants with a right shoulder contusion, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Muncy was hit by a pitch and went 1-for-3 with an RBI before being removed from the contest. The 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day with the bruised shoulder, and he's also expected to land on the paternity list within the next few days with his wife set to give birth to the couple's child.