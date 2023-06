MRI results revealed Wednesday that Muncy has a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Manager Dave Roberts said the Dodgers won't place Muncy on the injured list just yet, and the hope is for Muncy to return Saturday against the Giants. The 32-year-old third baseman has already missed two games due to his hamstring strain and could still end up on the IL if he's not ready to come back this weekend.