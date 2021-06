Muncy is dealing with a mild right ankle sprain and may not return to the lineup Sunday, but he's still considered day-to-day, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Muncy suffered the injury while trying to beat out a double play Friday. He'll be on the bench Saturday and possibly Sunday as well, which would give him three full days to rest given Monday's scheduled off day, but it doesn't appear as though the Dodgers plan on placing him on the injured list.