Dodgers' Max Muncy: Dealing with oblique injury
Muncy will miss time while recovering from a mild oblique strain, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Muncy is in camp as a non-roster invitee and will begin the 2018 season at the minor-league level after spending all of last season with Triple-A Oklahoma City. At this point there isn't a clear timetable for his return, but this injury shouldn't keep him sidelined for too long.
