Dodgers' Max Muncy: Dealing with quad tightness

Muncy exited Friday's win over the Rockies due to a tight quad, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Muncy felt tightness in his quad while breaking out of the batter's box on his two-run double in the seventh inning. Though he temporarily remained in the contest to run the bases, Jedd Gyorko came in to replace Muncy at third base at the start of the eighth. Manager Dave Roberts indicated that Muncy will be re-evaluated Saturday, at which point his availability for the evening game against Colorado will be determined.

