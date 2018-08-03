Dodgers' Max Muncy: Doubles twice in blowout win
Muncy went 2-for-4 with a walk, a pair of doubles, an RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 21-5 drubbing of the Brewers.
Muncy returned to the lineup after sitting out Wednesday, starting at first base and batting seventh. The breakout star had taken over at second base in July, but Brian Dozier's acquisition will eat into the slugger's playing time a bit. Muncy will now enter a timeshare at first with Cody Bellinger, seeing starts when the latter is moved to the outfield. The 27-year-old is slashing .259/.390/.577 with 24 homers, and he should be in the lineup more often than despite the Dodgers' surplus of positional talent.
