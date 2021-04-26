Muncy went 0-for-1 with five walks and two runs Sunday in the Dodgers' 8-7 loss to the Padres in 11 innings.

Muncy has now produced only one hit in 20 at-bats over his last seven games, but thanks to a massive 27.6 percent walk rate, he's reaching base at a solid .345 clip during that span. Unfortunately, that comes as little solace to fantasy managers that roster Muncy in leagues where on-base percentage is a category, but his steady eye at the plate could at least portend better production to come. On the season, Muncy maintains a magnificent 21:16 BB:K.