Muncy went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in Thursday's 11-5 loss to the Cubs.

The 27-year-old slugger has a ridiculous .266/.410/.615 with 17 long balls and 35 RBI in just 169 at-bats. Muncy has 10 homers in June -- including four in the last six games -- and has raised his average from .245 at the end of May. He's earned his spot in the lineup every day and should be started in standard leagues.