Muncy went 2-for-2 with a two-run homer in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

Muncy knocked a pinch-hit single in the sixth inning before hammering the go-ahead shot in the eighth. The veteran third baseman has struck out 10 times in six games but still owns an impressive .348/.385/.522 slash line to begin the year. Muncy should continue getting near-daily playing time but will sit occasionally when the Dodgers face a lefty.