Muncy went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, four RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Rangers.

Muncy was a big part of the Dodgers' offensive effort, first driving in Austin Barnes on a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning. He followed that up with a three-run homer in the seventh frame, his ninth of the campaign. Muncy was hitless in his past two games, but he now has three home runs in his past six contests. Overall, he's hitting .198/.322/.446 with 19 runs scored and 20 RBI across 146 plate appearances.