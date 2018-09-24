Muncy went 2-for-2 with four RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Padres.

Muncy entered the game in the fourth inning as a pinch-hitter, and went on to deliver a pair of two-RBI singles after remaining in the game as a defensive replacement. While his production has slowed a bit in the final month of the season, Muncy has still managed 3 home runs while driving in 12 across 46 at-bats. His value could be in for a hit in the upcoming week, however, as the Dodgers are scheduled to face three southpaws, against whom Muncy frequently sits.