Muncy went 1-for-3 with three RBI and a walk in Saturday's win over the Angels.

Muncy returned to the lineup after a planned rest day and delivered for the Dodgers, plating two runs with a single in the third inning and driving home the eventual winning run with the first leadoff sacrifice fly in MLB history in the 10th. The performance snapped a six-game skid without a run batted in for Muncy and served as his first multiple-RBI game since July 24.