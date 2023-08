Muncy went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Friday's victory over the Red Sox.

Muncy pushed home a run with an RBI groundout in the sixth inning before knocking a two-run double in the seventh. It was his first multi-RBI game since Aug. 10; in his previous 10 games since then, Muncy had registered a .578 OPS. The veteran infielder is now slashing .197/.330/.467 with 80 RBI and 41 extra-base knocks through 443 plate appearances.