Dodgers' Max Muncy: Drives in three

Muncy went 1-for-4 with a walk and three RBI in Monday's 8-5 loss to the Diamondbacks.

The three RBI matched Muncy's total from the previous eight games combined, but that was mostly a result of the hitters in front of him not getting in scoring position as often. Muncy remained an on-base machine over that stretch, slashing .296/.441/.444 while striking out just four times.