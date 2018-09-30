Dodgers' Max Muncy: Drives in two
Muncy was 2-for-6 with a double, triple and two RBI in Saturday's 10-6 win over the Giants.
Muncy came through with a clutch two-RBI double with the bases loaded during the ninth inning to help pad the Dodgers lead to 9-5. The 28-year-old has a .260/.389/.568 slash line with 33 home runs in 389 at-bats with one game to go in the regular season.
