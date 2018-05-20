Muncy went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Nationals.

Muncy took advantage of playing time thanks to the Dodgers' doubleheader Saturday, accounting for the team's first two runs in the second game with an RBI single and solo home run. He has performed admirably in 66 at-bats this season, batting .258/.351/.515, but his playing time figures to fall drastically with the return of Justin Turner.