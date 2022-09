Muncy (knee) will serve as the Dodgers' designated hitter and No. 5 batter in Sunday's game against the Padres.

He'll step back into the starting nine for the series finale following a two-game hiatus due to a minor left knee injury. Muncy received an injection to alleviate pain in the knee, so it's possible the Dodgers limit him to a DH-only role for a few games to avoid a flareup down the stretch that might sideline him for a longer period of time.