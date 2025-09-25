Dodgers' Max Muncy: Exiting starting nine
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Muncy is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest in Arizona.
Muncy has played sparingly versus lefties since returning from the injured list earlier this month, though it won't be a traditional lefty starter for the Diamondbacks on Thursday as reliever Jalen Beeks serves as an opener. The left-handed-swinging Muncy could be a candidate to enter mid-game when Arizona turns to righty bulk reliever Nabil Crismatt. Enrique Hernandez is starting at third base and batting eighth for the Dodgers.