Muncy is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest in Arizona.

Muncy has played sparingly versus lefties since returning from the injured list earlier this month, though it won't be a traditional lefty starter for the Diamondbacks on Thursday as reliever Jalen Beeks serves as an opener. The left-handed-swinging Muncy could be a candidate to enter mid-game when Arizona turns to righty bulk reliever Nabil Crismatt. Enrique Hernandez is starting at third base and batting eighth for the Dodgers.