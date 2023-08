Muncy departed Thursday's game against the Athletics after taking a pitch off his left forearm/wrist, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Muncy was struck by a 91.3 mph JP Sears fastball in the bottom of the fifth inning, though he ran for himself and played third base in the top of the sixth before David Peralta replaced him in the lineup during the Dodgers' four-run bottom of the sixth. There should be an update on Muncy's status after the game.