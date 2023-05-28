Muncy left Sunday's game against the Rays after suffering an apparent injury in the top of the third inning, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. He went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored before leaving the contest.

Muncy was seen limping around while running the bases, and while he was initially able to stay in the game, he wasn't able to stay in the game when the Dodgers returned to the field in the bottom of the third. The Dodgers should provide an update on the hot-hitting Muncy later Sunday, but for now, he can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener with the Nationals.