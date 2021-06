Muncy left Friday's game against the Rangers with right side tightness, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

This sounds potentially more worrisome than if Muncy had re-aggravated his ankle injury, as was initially speculated by Dodgers beat reporters. It's not clear whether Muncy will be sent for tests or if it's simply a day-to-day issue. He hit a two-run homer prior in his lone at-bat before being replaced by Albert Pujols.