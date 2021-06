Manager Dave Roberts said Monday that he expects Muncy (oblique) to return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Roberts said over the weekend that he anticipated the infielder being activated from the 10-day IL either Tuesday or Wednesday. It now looks like the club has zeroed in on Tuesday to reinstate Muncy, so if all goes to plan, the 30-year-old should be back in the middle of the Los Angeles lineup for the second game of the three-game set.