Dodgers' Max Muncy: Expected back Sunday

Muncy (quad) is expected to return to the lineup Sunday against the Rockies, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Muncy exited Friday's game with quad tightness and is out of the lineup Saturday. However, manager Dave Roberts called Muncy "playable" despite the absence and noted he expects Muncy back in the lineup Sunday.

