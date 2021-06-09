Dodgers manager Dave Roberts indicated Tuesday that Muncy will be given the day off Wednesday, per Dodger Insider.

After being limited to one pinch-hit opportunity over the weekend due to a sprained right ankle, Muncy was inserted back into the lineup Tuesday and made his mark with a pair of singles, including a fifth-inning base knock that plated Mookie Betts. There is no indication that Muncy aggravated the injury in the win, so the decision to keep him out of action Wednesday is likely precautionary as the veteran isn't yet entirely free of pain in the ankle.