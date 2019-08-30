Dodgers' Max Muncy: Expected to miss time

Muncy (wrist) is expected to remain out at least until early next week, even if his test results bring good news, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Muncy underwent a fluoroscopy Wednesday, but he's set to have X-rays at Chase Field on Thursday night. The Dodgers will likely review his test results before providing another update on the infielder's status, though skipper Dave Roberts anticipates Muncy missing at least a few games even in a best-case scenario.