Muncy (personal) is expected to rejoin the Dodgers on Friday against the Cardinals, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Muncy will be joined by Brusdar Graterol as Dodgers that will rejoin the club after being placed on the paternity list. In 90 plate appearances over 22 games, Muncy has hit a league-leading 11 homers while forging a 1.129 OPS.