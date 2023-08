Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Muncy (wrist) will only be available to pinch run Friday and Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

A fastball to the wrist forced Muncy from Thursday's game against Oakland. He was fortunate to avoid any structural damage -- X-rays were negative -- but it sounds like Muncy will be limited for at least the first two games of the Padres series. Chris Taylor starts at third base Friday as David Peralta cleans up against right-hander Yu Darvish.